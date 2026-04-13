Myles Garrett trade rumors: Why Eagles, 49ers have emerged as potential landing spots; insider weighs in

Myles Garrett might be leaving Cleveland soon. While the Browns have already spoken about retaining the star pass rusher, insiders have identified two landing spots - the Eagles and 49ers. The latest wave of rumors gained traction after Garrett skipped voluntary offseason workouts, an absence that could have financial consequences. Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett wears a jacket displaying United States' Chloe Kim before the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals (AP)

Myles Garrett could lose $1 million According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “Browns defensive end and single-season sack leader Myles Garrett has skipped the start of the team’s offseason program,” adding that the move “puts him on track to lose $1 million in 2026 compensation.”

Florio detailed the requirements tied to that bonus: “To earn it, Garrett must participate in 84.375% of the offseason workout sessions, participate in all minicamps, participate in all OTA days, and timely report to training camp.”

Insider weighs in Writing for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as logical trade partners should Cleveland reconsider its position.

“Potential Trade Partners: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles,” Davenport wrote. “The Cleveland Browns restructured the contract of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett recently, and as soon as that happened the rumors started flying. Garrett wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender, while a rebuilding Browns team was looking to get what it could for a player on the wrong side of his 30th birthday.”

He also highlighted how Garrett’s recent actions have only fueled the chatter: “Now, the seven-time Pro Bowler has skipped the first set of voluntary workouts, adding fuel to the fire.”

No trade clause Despite the noise, any potential deal would be highly complicated. Garrett holds a no-trade clause, giving him significant control over his future. Davenport emphasized both the demand and the difficulty of executing such a move.

“Any trade for Garrett would be a whopper,” Davenport explained. “Last year’s Micah Parsons deal is probably the starting point in terms of compensation. The Texas A&M product has a no-trade clause, so he would have to sign off on any deal.”

Financial implications further complicate matters.

“And a trade before June 1 would blast the Browns for a $40.3 million dead cap hit,” Davenport added. “However, it’s not hard to imagine teams being interested in a guy who has won DPOY honors in two of the past three years and just broke the single-season sack record.”

Garrett’s elite production remains central to the conversation. He is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign, delivering a league-best EDGE impact score of 95.6, reinforcing his status as one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players.

That dominance is precisely why contenders would be eager to pursue him. Both Philadelphia and San Francisco possess the roster depth and draft capital required to construct a serious offer - should Cleveland choose to listen.

Still, from the Browns’ perspective, the situation presents a dilemma. Garrett is arguably their best player, but the franchise is not currently positioned as a Super Bowl contender. Moving him now could maximize return value, especially as he enters his 30s.