NASCAR 25 Patch: New update fixes major career mode bug, huge improvements in playing experience

NASCAR 25 has received a massive update and the new patch has now fixed the viral crash-filled laps in Career and Championship mode. The glitch had frustrated players, and they complained about it on social media. The patch is available on PlayStation and Xbox, and it has fixed multiple crashes across different game modes. The new NASCAR 25 Patch has fixed many bugs in the game.

The developers have also fixed a lobby crash, which was affecting multiplayer gamers, and have changed the car reset button functions. The speed has been limited to under 5 mph, which makes it more realistic.

Fanatec wheel users were losing force feedback after recconecting their wheels. It has been fixed, giving them a smoother and responsive simulation driving feel. The Advanced Control settings has also been modified, making the handling experience better for players. It also provides more accuracy.

In an official release, iRacing chief Tony Gardner said, "NASCAR 25 is the result of an incredible team effort, and we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Our goal was to capture the authenticity, intensity, and passion that defines the sport, and I believe this game delivers that experience better than ever before."