NASCAR racer Connor Zilisch shares injury update after fall: ‘Just a broken collarbone’

The Xfinity winner had a scary fall when he was celebrating his win in the victory lane on Saturday.

What Connor Zilisch said

Zilisch took to X to share a health update. He started off by thanking everyone for their well wishes.

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already,” he wrote.

The driver then shared a health update that he had suffered a broken collarbone.

“Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse,” Zilisch added.

JR Motorsports also confirmed that Zilisch was out of the hospital.

What happened to Connor Zilisch

A video showed the 19-year-old Zilisch trying to climb out of his race car and get on the roof. A move he was making in celebration, turned to one of horror, when Connor slipped and fell.

He landed awkwardly on his neck and in the video he was unable to get up. An ambulance was then called, sparking concerns.

However, a later clip showed him sitting up on his own in the ambulance, spelling relief for fans.

Reactions to Connor Zilisch's injury

Even as NASCAR and JR Motorsports provided updates to his injury, reactions began to pour in.

“YEEEEOUCH! Hopefully nothing real bad happened with his leg either. Definitely a hard landing for sure. Prayers for a quick recovery,” one person said.

Another added, "They reported on the broadcast that he was talking to medical staff after the fall, but what I would be worried about is his leg in the cockpit. If you rewatch it, it twisted horribly.”

“That’s literally the worst way to fall too. The way his leg got caught in the window and flipped him upside down head-first was just brutal man, and it didn’t look like his leg bent right either,” yet another person said.