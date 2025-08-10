Connor Zilisch injury update: NASCAR confirms driver ‘awake and alert’ after Xfinity victory lane fall

NASCAR Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch had a scary fall while celebrating his win in the victory lane on Saturday. A video shows the 19-year-old slipping as he tried to climb out of his car through the window and stand on the roof, landing awkwardly on his neck. Unable to get up, he was taken by ambulance to the infield care center. Fortunately, a later video shows him sitting up on his own in the ambulance. WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Registix Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 09, 2025 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

Connor Zilisch ‘awake and alert’

NASCAR provided an update on X, stating, “Connor Zilisch has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is awake and alert.”

JR Motorsports added, “As stated in the media center by NASCAR, Connor Zilisch is awake and alert and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluations.”

Reactions

The fall sparked a wave of concern across social media.

One person wrote, “YEEEEOUCH! Hopefully nothing real bad happened with his leg either. Definitely a hard landing for sure. Prayers for a quick recovery.”

Another added, “They reported on the broadcast that he was talking to medical staff after the fall, but what I would be worried about is his leg in the cockpit. If you rewatch it, it twisted horribly.”

A third person commented, “That’s literally the worst way to fall too. The way his leg got caught in the window and flipped him upside down head-first was just brutal man, and it didn’t look like his leg bent right either.”

Another user wrote, “He has some tears in the ACL and probably a crack in the ankle. Hopefully that’s the extent and no head damage.”

Another person expressed, “Awful stuff. Good kid, very talented. Hopefully, he’ll make a speedy recovery. That was tough to watch.”