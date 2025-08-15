Nathaniel Lowe vs Dylan Crews: Why Nationals decided to make a massive roster move

The Washington Nationals made a surprising roster move on Thursday, designating first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment just one day after he hit the first grand slam of his MLB career. The decision came less than a year after the team acquired him from the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Robert Garcia, The Score reported. Nathaniel Lowe of the Washington Nationals earned $10.3 million this season.(Getty Images via AFP)

The report claims that Lowe, 30, earned $10.3 million this season, making him the highest-paid player on Washington's roster. His performance, though, fell short of expectations. He had the most difficult statistical season of his career in 2025, despite some noteworthy career achievements, such as winning a Silver Slugger in 2022 and a Gold Glove in 2023.

Nathaniel Lowe's tenure with Washington Nationals

Lowe hit .216 with 16 HRs, 68 RBIs and a .665 OPS in 119 games. According to a Yahoo report, his batting average on balls in play (BABIP) fell by over 60 points from previous seasons, and he has seen an almost 25 per cent decline in his walk rate while striking out at a much higher clip than in recent years.

The outlet claims that advanced measures presented an even more dire picture: According to FanGraphs, Lowe had the second-worst WAR (wins above replacement) of 161 eligible hitters, at -0.7. His speed metrics tied for third-worst in the league, and his fielding percentage was the lowest among MLB first basemen.

Making room for Dylan Crews

That roster move was entailed by Dylan Crews coming off the 60-day injury list (IL). Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, had been sidelined since mid-May because of an oblique injury but is instead going to be a cornerstone of Washington's future.

With the Nationals in possession of the third-worst record in the major leagues, the front office has shifted focus away from trying to hold on to veterans who are on the downslope of their performance and salaries.

What’s next for Nathaniel Lowe?

Lowe, being in his final year prior to free agency, will remain arbitration-eligible until 2026. Considering Lowe's contract and performance problems, the Nationals were never likely to tender him a contract for the 2024 season. Should Lowe clear waivers, he could be mopped up by someone else, and some feel his former team, the Texas Rangers, might decide to throw him a minor league contract to beef up their Triple-A Round Rock.

Even though it has been a down year for him, by the look of things, Lowe could probably bounce back with a reset. In fact, only two years ago, he was among the AL's premier offensive first basemen.

