NBA Finals Game 7: Date, time, how to watch live for free

The NBA Finals 2025 are slowly drawing to a close and the final confrontation between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will decide who gets to clinch the title this time around. The Pacers’ chances of making it to this stage seemed slim last time considering the odds and a crushing loss in Game 5. But Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates made it a point to step up to the occasion and gave themselves one last fighting chance by securing a 108-91 win in Game 6. NBA Finals Game 7 will take place on Sunday. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This has made Sunday’s (June 22) match at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City one that no fan would want to miss. Here are the details on when and where to stream the much-anticipated match:

When and where to stream Game 7?

The match will start at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) and will be streamed on ABC and FUBO. FUBO currently offers viewers a one-week free trial. Plans start at $84.99 per month for the pro version and go up to $94.99 per month for the more expansive Elite version. The service is currently operational in the US, Canada, France and Spain.

Full schedule for NBA Finals

Here is the full schedule for the NBA Finals:

· Game 1: Pacers at Thunder - Thursday, June 5, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 8, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Monday, June 16, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thursday, June 19, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 22, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

By Stuti Gupta