East Tennessee State at No. 22 Tennessee , Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. No. 22 Tennessee matches up against FCS East Tennessee State

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 493 yards per game

Passing: 247 yards per game

Rushing: 246 yards per game

Scoring: 45 points per game

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 377 yards per game

Passing: 274 yards per game

Rushing: 103 yards per game

Scoring: 26 points per game

East Tennessee State Offense

Overall: 572 yards per game

Passing: 180 yards per game

Rushing: 392 yards per game

Scoring: 45 points per game

East Tennessee State Defense

Overall: 260 yards per game

Passing: 226 yards per game

Rushing: 34 yards per game

Scoring: 17 points per game

Tennessee ranks 22nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 58.3% of the time.

Tennessee ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:29.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 247 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Star Thomas, 92 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Braylon Staley, 95 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

East Tennessee State

Passing: Cade McNamara, 146 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: DeVontae Houston, 128 yards on 14 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Harrison, 56 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Tennessee won 45-26 over Syracuse on Saturday, Aug. 30. Aguilar led Tennessee with 247 yards on 16-of-28 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 34 yards. Thomas carried the ball 12 times for 92 yards, adding one reception for seven yards and one touchdown. Staley had four receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

East Tennessee State defeated Murray State 45-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. McNamara led East Tennessee State with 146 yards on 12-of-17 passing for one touchdown and one interception. Houston had 128 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Harrison recorded 56 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Tennessee hosts Georgia on Sept. 13. East Tennessee State plays at West Georgia on Sept. 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.