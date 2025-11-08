Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals without the help of suspended striker Luis Suarez when they host the decisive game of their first-round playoff series against Nashville SC on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. No Luis Suarez as Inter Miami try to avoid playoff exit vs. Nashville SC

The league suspended Suarez for one match for his kick out at Nashville defender Andy Najar during Nashville's 2-1 victory over Miami in Game 2 last weekend. The decision came despite an in-game replay review by match officials, who ruled in real time that the incident didn't merit a red card.

"Inter Miami CF accepts and respects the decision made by the MLS Disciplinary Committee," a club statement read. "At the same time, the club wishes to express its concern about the precedent set by re-refereeing a play that had already been judged by the match officials and VAR, and its confidence that the same standard will be applied in the future to all on-field situations, in any match and involving any team."

Miami coach Javier Mascherano called the league's decision "very strange" and said Suarez appealed the ban but was quickly denied.

" is surprised, very surprised," Mascherano said. "Very surprised because these things happen in a game. If we were to dwell endlessly on these situations, there are quite a few, but it is what it is."

Suarez's future in Miami beyond this season remains unclear. Meanwhile, Messi has committed to three more seasons in South Florida after winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals in 28 appearances.

Messi and third-seeded Miami are attempting to avoid a second consecutive first-round exit after dropping last year's series in three games to Atlanta United.

Nashville enters Saturday knowing a Miami loss would be seen as catastrophic after the Herons again led all MLS payrolls by a significant margin in 2025, while a defeat for the Coyotes would be considered expected.

And Nashville has achieved plenty in its own right this season, with Sam Surridge finishing tied for second in the Golden Boot tally with 24 goals, and the Coyotes already winning the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on to be successful with how much money they've spent to bring players in," Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis said. "And I think the eyes are always on them, and we're kind of an afterthought in this series. And we know that, and we take that personally."

