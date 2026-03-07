North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice and is out for the season

Caleb Wilson appeared close to returning for No. 17 North Carolina from a fracture to his left hand, just in time for the peak of March.

Instead, the star freshman and high-end NBA prospect is abruptly done for the season after suffering a new injury.

The school announced Friday that Wilson will need surgery after breaking his right thumb in a non-contact drill suffered during Thursday's practice. The news comes on the eve of a second matchup with No. 1 Duke, less than a week from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and roughly two weeks from the start of March Madness.

It was a shocking change to Wilson's trajectory as the Tar Heels' scoring and rebounding leader inched his way back from the injury suffered in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami. He had been cleared for individual work late last week, and had shed his cast and was focusing on non-contact work like dribbling and shooting.

Before Thursday's practice, coach Hubert Davis said Wilson was increasing his work but had yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 action.

Yet, according to the school's release, Wilson was hurt while dunking later that day.

Wilson was averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. The team had gone 5-1 in his absence, including a home win against then-ranked Louisville and Tuesday's win against Clemson in UNC's home finale.

UNC visits Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in its last game before the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels were already locked into the No. 4 seed at next week's ACC Tournament with a double-round bye into Thursday's quarterfinals.

