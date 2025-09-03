Novak Djokovic's flying-kiss taunt explained as umpire shuts him down during heated US Open argument

It is never easy to take on a local favourite. Regardless of the opponent’s legacy, fame or stature, the atmosphere is bound to be hostile. Taylor Fritz, the last surviving American in the US Open men’s singles draw, had the Arthur Ashe crowd firmly behind him. At times, the support seemed to get on Novak Djokovic’s nerves. The Serb first retaliated in the second set with a taunting gesture at the fans, and later, after his complaint was shut down by the chair umpire in the third, he kept his composure to have the last laugh in the quarterfinal battle on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz to reach US Open semifinal

Amid the boos and jeers, a section of the crowd kept heckling Novak Djokovic during his service games. But the 38-year-old held his composure to win the opening two sets against Taylor Fritz in comfortable fashion before taking a dig at the hecklers with repeated flying-kiss gestures on his way back to the bench.

However, things got out of control for Djokovic during the fourth game of the third set when he defaulted trying to serve at 40-all. Frustrated at the constant boos from the crowd, he approached chair umpire Damien Dumusois, asking him to do something about them. This did not sit well with the spectators, as the boos grew louder, making Djokovic angry.

"What are you going to do?" he shouted at the official. "What are you saying? 'Thank you. Please. Thank you. Please.'"

"Explain a little bit more," he continued.

Dumusois replied: "I just made [an announcement] when both players are ready, stop shouting." But the 24-time Grand Slam winner was not satisfied. Dumusois eventually shut him down, saying: "It's not gonna help, Novak."

Fritz capitalised on Djokovic's break of momentum as he claimed the third set. He stayed toe-to-toe with Djokovic in the fourth, but eventually succumbed to hand over the break.

Djokovic, who stands just two wins away from claiming the historic 25th major, will next face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He leads 5-3 in the head-to-head tie against the Spaniard.