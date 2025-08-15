Odell Beckham Jr retirement row: Star WR has chosen his next spot; influenced by 4-time MVP

Only earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr dismissed social media rumors that he was retiring from the NFL. The star wide receiver, who last played for the Miami Dolphins (2024), revealed that he still intends to keep going despite being a free agent. With weeks to go for the regular season, it seems like OBJ has chosen his next destination, and he is influenced by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. NFL football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., dances after a second-round match between France's Gael Monfils and Britain's Jack Draper(AP)

On Tuesday, a parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter, falsely claimed the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was ending his career after 10 seasons.

“Not done yet... thanks for (your) concerns and have a blessed day,” OBJ responded. The 32-year-old played nine games in 2024 for the Dolphins, recording nine receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

On Wednesday, a report stated that several teams are interested in OBJ. The 32-year-old addressed the Steelers rumors on the Club Random Podcast with Bill Maher. He spoke about his connection with Aaron Rodgers.

“I love him; we’ve had conversations,” Beckham told Maher. “I won’t say that it’s not a possibility and I won’t say that I haven’t had any communications.”

There's one more influence for OBJ - Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“I f*****g love [Mike] Tomlin. I was actually supposed to be drafted to the Steelers. That was the meeting that I had that I was like, ‘I think I’m going to the Steelers.’ And the Giants ended up taking me at twelve," he added.

Beckham, the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the New York Giants, enjoyed five 1,000-yard receiving seasons early in his career, but has struggled with injuries and reduced production in recent years. He missed all of 2022 with a torn ACL sustained in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory.

Despite his decline, Beckham made clear he will decide when his playing days are over. "Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement... the day I'm done I will let u know," he later wrote on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)