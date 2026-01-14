Panthers picking up QB Bryce Young's 5th-year

The Carolina Panthers will pick up quarterback Bryce Young's fifth-year option, general manager Dan Morgan said Tuesday.

The option will pay the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft a guaranteed $26.5 million in 2027.

Young, 24, led the Panthers to an NFC South title this season while setting career highs in completion percentage , passing yards and touchdown passes in 16 starts.

He completed 21 of 40 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 home wild-card loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He also rushed for 24 yards and a score.

"Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year against high level competition," Morgan said at his season-ending press conference. "Just as a team we weren't as consistent as we want to be on a game-to-game basis, but that's part of what happens with a young team.

"Bryce did a great job this year, and I'm just really excited about moving forward and still developing chemistry with our receivers and just the pieces around him."

Morgan did not rule out a long-term contract for Young, who missed one start this season with an ankle sprain.

"We are still talking through the roster and where things look from a big picture view," Morgan said. "That is still stuff that is up in the air that we are still working through at this point."

Young is 14-30 as a starter through three seasons, completing 61.4% of his passes for 8,291 yards, 49 TDs and 30 interceptions. He has rushed for 718 yards and eight scores.

