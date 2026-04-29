Pat McAfee speaks out after Diego Pavia's NFL draft snub, ‘Just an absolute sensation’

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, becoming the first Heisman finalist in 12 years to hear no calls. Pat McAfee praised him on social media Sunday. Despite Ravens rookie minicamp invite starting May 2, McAfee hinted at bigger chances elsewhere.

Pat McAfee Sees UFL Future for Undrafted QB Diego Pavia (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I loved what Diego Pavia did for college ball -- just an absolute sensation," McAfee posted on social media. “I think a lot of what made him fantastic for College was also gonna be what held him back as an NFL 'prospect'. Size, speed, style of play, personality. If he gets in a building and finds success I'd be pumped for him and his family.”

Read More | Diego Pavia family: Why Heisman finalist's brothers Javier, Roel were arrested. What did they do

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “If it doesn’t work out.. is he not the UFL QB Blueprint?Recognizable name...can move...not scared to promote. UFL's getting 800,000 viewers a game, which is good for spring ball, can bump that a bit with some name brands aht there… I think we all assume the clips, regardless of outcome, would go for a bit. Feels like an opportune time for the UFL.. and for the Pavia show.” Social Media Reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “If it doesn’t work out.. is he not the UFL QB Blueprint?Recognizable name...can move...not scared to promote. UFL's getting 800,000 viewers a game, which is good for spring ball, can bump that a bit with some name brands aht there… I think we all assume the clips, regardless of outcome, would go for a bit. Feels like an opportune time for the UFL.. and for the Pavia show.” Social Media Reactions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The news received mixed reactions from fans on X and Reddit. "Welcome to the UFL," one trolled Pavia on X. "Arrogance is the reason," another jabbed on X after undrafted status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news received mixed reactions from fans on X and Reddit. "Welcome to the UFL," one trolled Pavia on X. "Arrogance is the reason," another jabbed on X after undrafted status. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reddit's r/UnitedFootballLeague hyped McAfee: "Pat McAfee on Diego Pavia being the UFL QB blueprint," quoting his size-speed take. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddit's r/UnitedFootballLeague hyped McAfee: "Pat McAfee on Diego Pavia being the UFL QB blueprint," quoting his size-speed take. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supporters rallied, "Pavia transformed Vandy, clips will go viral in UFL," on X. A critical response said "Heisman finalist UDFA? Size killed him," on Reddit.

McAfee fans on social media agreed with the theory “Opportune time for Pavia show.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON