Patrick Mahomes ACL injury update: Chiefs QB makes bold promise; ‘It’s Gardner Minshew time'

Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Getty Images via AFP) Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during his game against the Los Angeles Chargers and his season is over. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' season is over after he suffered a torn ACL during the Sunday NFL game against Los Angeles Chargers with 1:53 remaining. Chiefs lost the game 13-16 to Chargers and are out of the playoffs, for the first time in Mahomes' career.

However, a bigger worry now is when Mahomes might be back. The star QB shared a post on X amid his injury. “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever,” Mahomes wrote, with many fans rushing to wish him a speedy recovery.

Many fans noted that now it's Gardner Minshew's time, with Mahomes out.

Reactions to Patrick Mahomes injury

“Minshew Mania for the rest of their szn and they eliminated from playoff contention?? Naw that's actually crazy,” one noted. Another said, “Broncos will face Gardner Minshew and the Chiefs on Christmas night.”

Yet another remarked “Nah Gardner Minshew masterclass next season.”

Some also pointed to the ‘curse’ of having Minshew as the backup, where the starter has gotten injured in past seasons. “Gardner Minshew backing up Mahomes, knew it’d be nasty. Minshew curse on QB1s lives on,” the person said. Another added, “Gardner Minshew really has had the starter he is behind get hurt every single year he’s been in the league that’s insane.”

Among QBs Minshew has replaced due to injuries are Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson, Aidan O'Connell.

When can Mahomes be back?

While a professional medical assessment of Mahomes' return time is awaited, a torn ACL typically takes six to nine months to heal, as per Cleveland Clinic. The 2025 season has less than two months left, which effectively means that Mahomes will have to come back ‘stronger’ in the 2026 season. He could be back between June and September, next year.