Why Patrick Mahomes may not play Chiefs vs Titans next week. Concerning injury update comes in

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is injured after being tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand(AP) Patrick Mahomes was visibly in a lot of pain when he was taken to the locker room on Sunday Patrick Mahomes injury update: The season couldn't have gone worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. Moments before they were knocked out of the playoff race, Andy Reid and co took a massive blow in the form of an injury to their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The 30-year-old two-time MVP was taken to the locker room late in his side's 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Now, it looks like backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will have to start next week. In the little time he was in the game on Sunday, the 29-year-old threw an interception to Derwin James the Chargers a win.

However, the highlight of the day was Mahomes' injury. The star QB was sprinting toward the sideline and throwing the ball away when he was spun to the ground by defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand. He was visibly in a lot of pain as he clutched his knee.

While fans feared an ACL issue, Andy Reid's statement only suggested that Mahomes could miss next week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

“It didn't look good,” the Chiefs coach said.

Reid said that Mahomes would undergo an MRI exam on his knee Sunday night or Monday, which would better reveal the extent of the injury.

“I’ll do whatever the coaches ask of me,” Minshew said, “and we’ll go try to win some games.” Mahomes finished Sunday's game with just 189 yards passing.

Injuries

Chargers: WR Quentin Johnson (groin) was inactive. S R.J. Mickens left with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie (knee) was inactive. Thornton (concussion protocol) and RT Jaylon Moore (knee) left and did not return.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)