Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Patrick Mahomes' sweet message for Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers star's heartbreak at NBA Finals

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 24, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to Indiana Pacers’ point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to Indiana Pacers’ point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game arrived after a long tussle between the Thunder and the Pacers to clinch the title, which ultimately led to the former’s championship win.

Patrick Mahomes posted a sweet message for Tyrese Haliburton after NBA Finals(Getty Images via AFP)
Patrick Mahomes posted a sweet message for Tyrese Haliburton after NBA Finals(Getty Images via AFP)

Haliburton’s injury

Concerns regarding excessive strain on Haliburton’s right calf had emerged a couple of games back when the player was visibly seen limping on the court and at a post-game press conference. He even went for an MRI scan before the crucial Game 6, but ultimately ended up continuing to play due to his insistence.

During Game 7, Haliburton had scored nine points, and the Pacers led by one at halftime. However, when the point guard fell to the ground while driving to deliver a basket in the first quarter, he was ruled out of the game due to what was later deemed to be an Achilles’ injury. Mahomes reacted to the moment by sharing a social media post in real-time.

The burden of carrying the team was then left up to Eastern Conference Champions’ leading scorer Benedict Mathurin, along with TJ McConnell, Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard. Despite putting up a brave fight, the Pacers eventually lost the championship title to the Thunder.

By Stuti Gupta

