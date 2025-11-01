Penn State injury report: See who's in and who's out ahead of Ohio State showdown

Penn State is all set to face the unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes are 7-0 and flying. Penn State’s still stung by that one-point fall to Iowa last week. Penn State injury update: Jaxon Smolik ruled out, Vega Ioane cleared ahead of Ohio State showdown(Getty Images via AFP)

Both defenses are near the top in the country for passing yards allowed, so it will not be pretty. But oddsmakers have Ohio State as heavy 18.5-point favorites, with the total set at 44.5, per Fox Sports.

Ohio State vs. Penn State: recent head-to-head record

The matchup has been one-sided in recent years, Fox Sports reports. Ohio State has dominated Penn State in its last four meetings - winning all four. Each team has covered the spread twice during that stretch. Only once has the game hit the over. The Buckeyes have outscored the Lions by a combined 37 points in that span - a reminder of how wide the gap has been.

Who is on the injury list for Penn State vs Ohio State

Interim head coach Terry Smith released Penn State’s latest availability list ahead of kickoff, and it brings a mix of relief and frustration for fans, On3 reported.

Several familiar names are unavailable, including starting quarterback Drew Allar and backup Jaxon Smolik. Smolik, who injured his wrist two weeks ago at Iowa, won’t dress for the game in Columbus. That means freshman Bekkem Kritza steps in as the backup behind starter Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Among others ruled out are linebackers Tony Rojas and Kari Jackson, defensive linemen Owen Wafle and Kaleb Artis, and receivers Kaden Saunders and Peter Gonzalez.

Who returns to the Penn State squad vs Ohio State

There is something positive for Penn State. Offensive guard Vega Ioane returns to the lineup, bolstering the offensive front, while defensive end Zuriah Fisher is also available after missing time. Ioane’s return is especially crucial as Penn State will face one of the toughest defensive lines in the Buckeyes.

Penn State will need every ounce of its defensive resilience to keep this one close. With key backups out, the team’s depth will be tested early.

For Ohio State, the focus remains on keeping its perfect record intact - and for Penn State, it’s about finding a way to disrupt the narrative in Columbus.

