Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: When and where to watch first game of NFL season

The NFL regular season is scheduled to start soon. In its comprehensive 18-week layout, Week 1 will begin on September 4 and culminate on September 8. The season will start with the Dallas Cowboys facing the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Philadelphia Eagles want to become the first back-to-back winners in the division.(Reuters)

Philadelphia throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX in February. As for the Cowboys, they are looking to bounce back after their recent trade scandal – giving Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. The Eagles, on the other hand, want to become the first back-to-back winners in the division since they won four consecutive NFC East titles from 2001 to 2004.

Here are all the streaming details on when and where to watch the game:

Date and time

The opening game of 2025’s NFL regular season is scheduled to take place on Thursday (September 4) at 8:20 PM ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Where to stream?

The NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC10 and stream live on Peacock, NFL+, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Pregame coverage, including Football Night in America, begins at 7 p.m. on NBC10 and Peacock.

The second game is scheduled to happen as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday (September 5) at 8 PM ET.

