Micah Parsons' Marni sweater steals spotlight at first Packers press conference: Know the price

Micah Parsons started his Packers career Friday night after being introduced in Green Bay a day after the blockbuster trade. At his first press conference, his Marni sweater drew all the attention. Micah Parsons begins his Packers career after a trade from the Cowboys, sporting a Marni sweater worth $1052. (Photo by Jayden Mack / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Farfetch website, the sweater is worth $1052.

He met fans and media while showing off his new jersey number. Parsons has worn No. 11 since Penn State, but with Green Bay he’ll now take the field in No. 1, as reported by NFL.

Though the deal became official Thursday, Parsons’ move to the Packers from the Cowboys closed a long standoff with Dallas.

Eligible for an extension last year, the 12th overall pick in 2021 clashed with Cowboys leadership, a dispute that stretched into this offseason.

Parsons says trade was toughest stretch, embraces record deal

Speaking Friday, Parsons called the last few months the toughest of his life. He said he never thought a trade would happen but accepted the challenge of being the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

"I'm not even going to lie, there is a lot of expectations, and I'd be a fool to not think that there isn't expectations or there isn't pressure in the position that I'm stepping into," Parsons, 26, said. "But then again, that's a blessing in itself, that means that they believe in me that much."

The four-time Pro Bowler was traded for veteran lineman Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-rounder. He also signed a four-year, $188 million contract. Asked if Jerry Jones or Stephen Jones told him about the trade, Parsons said, "Pretty much all through David," referring to his agent David Mulugheta, and shrugged.

Parsons says back is healthy, ready for Packers opener vs. Lions

Parsons said his back, which raised concern during training camp, is healthy. He expects to be ready for Green Bay’s opener against the Lions. He admitted he worried about possibly holding out but now feels free of the uncertainty.

Parsons also revealed he’ll wear No. 1 for the Packers, the first since Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau, as reported by NBC sports.

But NFL rules only allow defensive linemen to wear 50–79 or 90–99, so he must either be listed as a linebacker or change the number.

Even as he looks forward, Parsons admitted he didn’t expect it to end this way.

"I didn't think I would be traded," he said. "But that's the harsh reality."