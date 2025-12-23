Philip Rivers family: All on Colts QB's wife Tiffany, children, and grandkid

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Getty Images via AFP) Philip Rivers is married to Tiffany Rivers (née Goodwin), his middle school sweetheart from Alabama. They have 10 children — seven daughters and three sons. Philip Rivers, 44, came out of retirement earlier this month after the Indianapolis Colts were hit by multiple quarterback injuries. He signed with the team's practice squad on December 10 before being elevated to the active roster.

Rivers made his first appearance of the season in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 120 yards and one touchdown in an 18–16 loss. The game marked his first NFL action in nearly five years.

He is slated to lead the Colts again in their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

His return was prompted by injuries to Daniel Jones (torn Achilles), Riley Leonard (knee), and Anthony Richardson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Also Read: Who is Ryan Kennedy and why did DK Metcalf hit the Lions fan? Row explained amid 2-game suspension

Philip Rivers' family

Philip Rivers is married to Tiffany Rivers (née Goodwin), his middle school sweetheart from Alabama. The couple began dating in high school, attended North Carolina State University together, and married in 2001 during their freshman year, according to PEOPLE.

Tiffany is an entrepreneur and co-founder of the women’s swimwear brand Hermoza. She is also active in philanthropy, having co-founded the Rivers of Hope Foundation with Philip to support orphaned and foster children.

Philip and Tiffany have 10 children — seven daughters and three sons.

Halle, born in July 2002, is their eldest child. She was born while Philip and Tiffany were students at North Carolina State University and enjoys playing tennis and reading. Caroline, born in 2005, is the couple’s second child and follows in her father’s athletic footsteps, playing both tennis and basketball. Grace, born in 2006, also plays tennis and basketball like her older sisters. Gunner, born in 2008 and also known as Philip Jr., is a high school quarterback. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age five. Sarah, born in 2010, is the middle child. Peter, born in 2011, is a receiver. He hobbies include baseball, golf, hunting and fishing. Rebecca, born on October 28, 2013, is nicknamed Becca. Clare, born on October 28, 2015, shares a birthday with her sister Rebecca. Anna, born in March 2019, is the youngest daughter. Andrew, born in late 2023, is the youngest child in the family.

In late 2024, Philip Rivers became a grandfather at age 43 after Halle welcomed a son. His youngest child, Andrew, is just about a year older than his grandson.