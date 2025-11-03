Puka Nacua injury update: Rams fans get good news; star WR's status revealed

Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury which caused his exit from the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Puka Nacua underwent evaluation at the Rams' medical tent and was seen on the sidelines with his helmet on, likely to be back. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates his touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints.(AP)

Here's the play where Puka Nacua was injured:

He completed seven catches for 95 yards with one touchdown before exiting the game briefly. After around 10 minutes of evaluation in the medical tent, he was seen on the sidelines with his helmet on. But he did not return to the game.



Head Coach Sean McVay Provides Good News

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on the wide receiver, confirming that he is "going to be good" despite taking a bad hit to the ribs. He revealed that Nacua was ready to be back on the field, but the team decided not to bring him back out of caution.

"I think he's going to be good," McVay said. "He got his ribs. He could have come back in the game, but we kind of had command. Felt like it was the smart thing."