Marselles Brown: Why Jaylen Brown's father was arrested in Las Vegas. Real reason revealed

Quenton Marselles Brown, father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas, ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV reported on Thursday, citing official records. According to the report, the 57-year-old is accused of stabbing a man on South Buffalo Drive on Wednesday evening. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at the TD Garden.(USA TODAY Sports)

The victim is in critical condition, police said, per the outlet. KTNV added that the stabbing took place at All American Park during a dispute about a parking space.

Brown reportedly fled the scene, but was later arrested. He is expected to be in court on Thursday.

Neither Jaylen Brown nor the Boston Celtics have commented on the reported arrest. The identity of the victim has not been revealed yet.

Who is Quenton Marselles Brown?

Quenton Marselles Brown, known as Marselles Brown, is the father of NBA star Jaylen Brown, a four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics. Born on March 25, 1968, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the 57-year-old was a former heavyweight boxer.

His career, spanning 1989 to 2016, yielded a 33-18-1 record with 25 knockouts, including the 2016 World Boxing Union World Championship and 2015 WBU C.A.M. Heavyweight title. He served on the Hawaii State Boxing Commission Board and briefly unretired in 2016 to inspire his sons, Jaylen and Quenton Jr.

Marselles married Mechalle Brown, raising Jaylen (born 1996) and Quenton Jr in Marietta, Georgia, though they later separated, with Mechalle raising the boys alone.

A four-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown averaged 22 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds this past season, his ninth in the NBA. His importance for next season has been magnified with co-star Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of next season while recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon that knocked him out of the playoffs and doomed the Celtics' hopes to repeat as NBA champions.

(With AP inputs)