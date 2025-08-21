Mac Jones injury update: Will 49ers QB play vs Chargers? Here's the latest

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, Mac Jones, may be forced to sit out the team’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a sustained knee sprain. After announcing the same on Tuesday (August 19), coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about how Jones would be ready for the team’s regular-season opener. Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during a break in play in the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)

Signed as a free agent back in March, the former Alabama All-American did not leave Saturday’s game with an injury and managed to run four full possessions.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Shanahan told the media on Tuesday, as reported by USA Today, when asked about the quarterback plan for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chargers. “I initially planned on playing some guys. To be honest, I’m getting less on that right now, especially with Mac being out.

"That’s why we brought in Nate, too, because I know we’re going to want at least two other guys to play besides Brock, if he does go. But I’ll decide on that after these next two practices.”

The team signed former Detroit Lions player Nate Sudfeld as a backup quarterback on Tuesday. Carter Bradley, a South Alabama standout, also stands on the 49ers roster after spending his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders without a single regular-season game.

Also read: Could the 49ers bring back Nate Sudfeld as QB3? Tryouts list revealed

Mac Jones’s performance

“Jones’ series ended with an interception, a touchdown, a missed field-goal attempt, and a field goal as he completed 13-of-16 passes for 135 yards,” writes Mark Inabinett of AL. “In the 49ers’ preseason opener, Jones helmed San Francisco’s first three possessions, which ended in a touchdown, a punt, and an interception. He completed 4-of-7 passes for 74 yards and had a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-1 snap in a 30-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.”

“Jones started all 42 games that he played for the Patriots. He led a playoff squad and went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But New England’s record in Jones’ starts in 2022 and 2023 was 8-17, and he was benched with six games remaining in the 2023 campaign.”

“In 52 NFL regular-season games, Jones has completed 1,035-of-1,570 passes for 10,590 yards with 54 touchdowns and 44 interceptions and run for 419 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries.”

The 49ers will open their regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 7.

By Stuti Gupta