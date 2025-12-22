Quinshon Judkins injury video shows there is more to broken leg; ‘Browns RB might not…'
Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins exited Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills with a serious-looking lower right leg injury
Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins exited Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills with a serious-looking lower right leg injury and did not return. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, forcing Judkins to be carted off the field as trainers attended to him.
The play happened with roughly two minutes remaining before halftime, with Buffalo holding a 20–10 lead. Judkins caught a short pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders but was quickly wrapped up by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, resulting in a six-yard loss. The initial ruling on the field was a fumble, which Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard recovered.
The video of Judkins' injury was pretty gruesome. CBS even declined to air a replay. The clip showed there could be more to the rookie's knee fracture. As Judkins absorbed the hit, his right foot appeared to be firmly planted, and he immediately showed signs of distress while attempting to move his lower leg. Medical staff placed an air cast on the injured leg.
Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula, coach Kevin Stefanski announced.
"Browns star rookie Quinshon Judkins, who was carted off, suffered a broken leg in today’s game, sources say. He’s also being evaluated for a knee injury," Ian Rapoport reported. It appears like the Browns' star will miss the rest of the season and even, some part of the 2026 campaign.
Before leaving the game, Judkins recorded eight carries for 22 yards and added five receptions for 29 yards. The second-round pick out of Ohio State entered the matchup with 805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across 13 starts this season, along with 21 catches for 142 yards.
Cleveland Browns depth chart
Offense
Quarterback (QB):
Shedeur Sanders
Dillon Gabriel
Running Back (RB):
Quinshon Judkins
Dylan Sampson
Jerome Ford
Raheim Sanders
Wide Receiver (WR):
Jerry Jeudy
Malachi Corley
Jamari Thrash
Cedric Tillman
Isaiah Bond
Gage Larvadain
Tight End (TE):
David Njoku
Blake Whiteheart
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenden Bates
Left Tackle (LT):
Cam Robinson
KT Leveston
Left Guard (LG):
Joel Bitonio
Zak Zinter
Center (C):
Ethan Pocic
Luke Wypler
Right Guard (RG):
Wyatt Teller
Teven Jenkins
Right Tackle (RT):
Jack Conklin
Cornelius Lucas
Defense
Left Defensive End (LDE):
Myles Garrett
Cameron Thomas
Left Defensive Tackle (LDT):
Maliek Collins
Shelby Harris
Right Defensive Tackle (RDT):
Mason Graham
Adin Huntington
Mike Hall Jr.
Right Defensive End (RDE):
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
WILL Linebacker:
Jerome Baker
Mohamoud Diabate
MIKE Linebacker:
Carson Schwesinger
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
SAM Linebacker:
Devin Bush
Cornerback (CB):
Tyson Campbell
Myles Harden
Denzel Ward
D’Angelo Ross
Sam Webb
Strong Safety (SS):
Grant Delpit
Rayshawn Jenkins
Christopher Edmonds
Free Safety (FS):
Ronnie Hickman
Donovan McMillon
Special Teams
Kicker (K):
Andre Szmyt
Punter (P):
Corey Bojorquez
Holder (H):
Corey Bojorquez
Kick Returner (KR):
Dylan Sampson
Punt Returner (PR):
Gage Larvadain
Long Snapper (LS):
Rex Sunahara
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.