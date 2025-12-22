Quinshon Judkins injury video shows there is more to broken leg; ‘Browns RB might not…'

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills(AP) Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins exited Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills with a serious-looking lower right leg injury Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins exited Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills with a serious-looking lower right leg injury and did not return. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, forcing Judkins to be carted off the field as trainers attended to him.

The play happened with roughly two minutes remaining before halftime, with Buffalo holding a 20–10 lead. Judkins caught a short pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders but was quickly wrapped up by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, resulting in a six-yard loss. The initial ruling on the field was a fumble, which Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard recovered.

The video of Judkins' injury was pretty gruesome. CBS even declined to air a replay. The clip showed there could be more to the rookie's knee fracture. As Judkins absorbed the hit, his right foot appeared to be firmly planted, and he immediately showed signs of distress while attempting to move his lower leg. Medical staff placed an air cast on the injured leg.

Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula, coach Kevin Stefanski announced.

"Browns star rookie Quinshon Judkins, who was carted off, suffered a broken leg in today’s game, sources say. He’s also being evaluated for a knee injury," Ian Rapoport reported. It appears like the Browns' star will miss the rest of the season and even, some part of the 2026 campaign.

Before leaving the game, Judkins recorded eight carries for 22 yards and added five receptions for 29 yards. The second-round pick out of Ohio State entered the matchup with 805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across 13 starts this season, along with 21 catches for 142 yards.

