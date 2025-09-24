Texas second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager will not play again this season, with the Rangers all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Rangers shut down Corey Seager, Marcus Semien for year

"They're done. They're pretty much shut down," manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Tuesday before the Rangers opened a series against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas.

Semien has not played since Aug. 21, when he fouled a pitch off his left foot and came away with a broken bone and a sprained ligament. Seager had an appendectomy a week later.

"It's not worth the risk. not quite ready. Same with Marcus," Bochy said.

Both players remain on the 10-day injured list.

A two-time World Series MVP , the 31-year-old Seager batted .271 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs in 102 games this year.

Semien, 35, finishes his season with a .230 batting average, 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 127 games. Both Seager and Semien were All-Stars in 2023 and 2024 but were not selected in 2025.

Still, they are players the Rangers would have preferred to have in the event of a playoff berth. Texas was 5 1/2 games out of the third and final American League wild-card spot and could be formally eliminated as soon as Tuesday night.

The Rangers did not shut down another one of their highly paid stars, ace Jacob deGrom. Bochy said the right-hander will make his last scheduled start Wednesday against the Twins.

deGrom, 37, is 12-8 with a 3.01 ERA over 29 starts this season. He made just nine starts total in his first two years with Texas due to Tommy John surgery.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.