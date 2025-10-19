Rashee Rice's clear message to Chiefs fans after return from suspension; scores brilliant TD vs Raiders - Watch

Rashee Rice is back and how. The star wide receiver did not take long to score a brilliant touchdown during his season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs led 14-0 at the time of writing this story. Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Rice missed the first six games this season while serving an NFL suspension for violating its personal-conduct policy, the punishment handed down for his role in a high-speed car crash in Dallas in March 2024. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with an ACL injury.

On Sunday, he had a clear message for fans. Hours before the kick-off, Rice paid tribute to other players in the Chiefs' wide receiver room. He wore a custom T-shirt, which included graphic illustrations of himself, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. The T-shirt had its nicknames: RR-X-Jet.

“I've been looking forward to this, I think it's been 380-something days since I have played in a regular-season game,” Rice said Friday. “I mean, it's been a long time coming,” he added. “The time is finally here."

He pleaded guilty to two felony charges for the car crash, including ‘collision involving serious bodily injury’ and ‘racing on a highway causing bodily injury’. The district attorney's office in Dallas said that Rice paid more than $115,000 in restitution to the victims, and his 30-day jail sentence can be served at any point during his five years of probation.

Rice declined Friday to discuss any of the legal issues he has faced, preferring to instead talk solely about football.

“I learned that I love the game of football,” he replied, when asked what he had learned over the past year-plus. “I was able to realize how strong I am mentally, being able to face a lot of adversity.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)