Wide receiver Rashee Rice scored two touchdowns in his first game in more than a year, putting quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in his comfort zone in the Chiefs' 31-0 victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Remember me? Rashee Rice stars in KC return

Rice caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns, debuting in 2025 following a six-game suspension for off-field conduct related to his role in a drag-racing incident in Texas. His 2024 season ended with a torn ACL last September.

"It was great to have him back," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I think you saw the trust that Pat has in him, which is so important... It was great to have him back in there. The energy he brings is tremendous."

Mahomes said he and Rice were "a little off" on a few particular plays but credited Rice for the diligent work he's put in since tearing his ACL in 2024.

"It meant a lot more today. You don't really notice how much you love something until it's gone or possibly could be gone," Rice said. "I was able to get a glimpse of that. I don't ever want to feel that again."

Mahomes and Reid said there's a good chance Rice will only get more involved each week.

"When it comes to the way he moves, the way he runs routes, I have a good feel for where he wants the ball and where to throw it to," Mahomes said. "He's been working."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.