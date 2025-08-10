Rondale Moore injury update: Vikings WR slams cart in frustration; relives 2024 nightmare - Watch

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and punt returner Rondale Moore left Saturday’s preseason opener in Minneapolis with what appeared to be a serious lower-body injury. The 25-year-old was carted off the field. Moore, visibly frustrated, was seen slamming the cart repeatedly as he was taken off with a towel covering his face. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is attended to by head coach Kevin O'Connell (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The setback on Saturday comes almost exactly a year after he tore his ACL while with the Atlanta Falcons. In August last year, he sustained an injury during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Moore spent the rest of the year on injured reserve and was signed by the Vikings this offseason.

However, his stint with Minnesota did not get off to a healthy start. In the second quarter against the Houston Texans, the WR was fielding the opening punt of the game as he sprinted toward the right sideline before being tackled out of bounds.

Moore immediately grabbed at his left leg and remained on the turf as trainers rushed in. After several minutes, a cart was brought out. Teammates knelt nearby, and several joined head coach Kevin O’Connell in offering support.

2024 nightmare

Moore missed the entire 2024 season recovering from his torn ACL, the result of a collision during a joint practice with the Dolphins. The former second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in March and had completed training camp without limitations. His return had been a bright spot in camp until Saturday’s abrupt halt.

More details on the extent of the injury are expected when O’Connell addresses reporters after the game and once imaging is completed later Saturday or Sunday.

Impact on Vikings’ depth chart

If the injury proves serious, the Vikings will lose not only a potential contributor at receiver but also their starting punt returner. Minnesota’s depth at wideout is already stretched thin: Justin Jefferson is nursing a hamstring injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1, and Jordan Addison will serve a three-game suspension to start the season. Jalen Nailor is the most experienced healthy option, followed by Lucky Jackson, rookie Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, and Tim Jones.