Ronny Mauricio set for MLB comeback as team faces Dodgers in Los Angeles

Ronny Mauricio has returned to the major leagues. The former top prospect will be promoted on Tuesday and he will go to Los Angeles for the second game of the team's four-game series against the Dodgers, according to Joel Sherman of The Post. Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio is being called up to MLB(X@mikedeportes)

Ronny Mauricio to take place of Mark Vientos?

While the reason for this move is yet unknown, Mark Vientos seemed to flex his hamstring during the tenth inning of Monday's 4-3 victory. After the game, captain Carlos Mendoza said that Vientos' exit “didn't look good” and that the slugger immediately left for examination. Although the results of that MRI have not yet been made public, Mauricio's trip to Los Angeles to meet with the Mets does appear to indicate that Vientos may soon be placed on injured leave.

Mauricio, 24, has not played in a big league or minor league game since tearing his ACL in 2013.

A look at Ronny Mauricio's past performance

In the 2023–24 offseason, Mauricio tore his ACL during winter ball, missing the entire 2024 season. After undergoing knee surgery, he completed his rehabilitation and started the 2025 season on the injured list.

This year, Mauricio has been striking well in the minor leagues, earning time at all three levels and recording an OPS of .892 and an average of .323.

For the past six years or more, Mauricio has been considered one of the Mets' best prospects. He had a somewhat long ascent to the majors after being signed out of his home Dominican Republic eight years ago, largely because of that injury, but he now appears to be ready for a significant opportunity. Late in the 2023 season, he was given a 26-game cup of coffee. In his first 108 MLB plate appearances, he batted.248/.296/.347.

Mets faces challenges of how to balance playing time

The Mets have long been plagued by the challenge of how to balance playing time and chances for their young, potential infield group of Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Vientos, and Mauricio. However, they have never been healthy enough to force the issue. Baty appeared to be the odd man out early in the season, but he bounced back from a bad start and has been performing well enough to reduce Vientos' time at third base. With a solid.280/.330/.548 slash (146 wRC+) in 101 plate appearances, Baty has only managed three hits in his first 10 games of the season. Along the process, he has hit six home runs, three doubles, two triples, and two stolen bases.