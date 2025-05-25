San Diego FC and Los Angeles Galaxy clash erupts into chaotic fan brawl after dramatic 2-1 showdown: Watch

A heated new soccer rivalry erupted into chaos in San Diego on Saturday, as fans of the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego FC clashed violently in the stands. Video footage captured the wild brawl that broke out after the match, prompting a swift response from police in riot gear to control the scene. After a violent clash between fans, San Diego FC and LA Galaxy released a joint statement denouncing the incidents. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Why did the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego FC clash?

San Diego FC, a new expansion team, has had a strong start, while LA Galaxy, an established team and reigning MLS champion, is still winless this season. On Saturday, it was only the two teams’ second meeting in the stadium. San Diego FC clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, thanks to a 95th-minute goal from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

While the two teams left the field a few minutes later, the animosity between fans of their fan clubs sizzled in the stands. This soon escalated into a wild fighting scene, resulting in the presence of police officers. Even an hour after the final whistle, tensions remained high at Snapdragon Stadium. A police helicopter circled overhead, using a loudspeaker to urge lingering fans to leave the parking lot, as reported by the Sandiego Tribune.

The Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego FC release a joint statement

Following the massive brawl between the rival groups, the two teams released a joint statement to address the situation. The statement began with, “San Diego FC and the LA Galaxy are united in our efforts to foster a safe and welcoming environment for all fans attending our matches.” It emphasised, “There is no room for violence in our sport. The incidents that occurred following Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium do not reflect the values of either club and are entirely unacceptable.”

They urged “all fans to support the game we all love with passion and respect, ensuring that every match remains a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.” The clubs added that they are collaborating with Snapdragon Stadium security, Major League Soccer, and local authorities to fully investigate what happened. The statement concluded by warning that “any behavior found to be in violation of the MLS Fan Code of Conduct will result in disciplinary action, which may include stadium ejections and bans.”