BOULDER, Colo. — Third-stringer Ryan Staub threw two touchdown passes and starter Kaidon Salter ran for another as Colorado rotated quarterbacks, including highly touted freshman Julian Lewis, in a 31-7 win over Delaware on Saturday. Ryan Staub leads rotation of Colorado quarterbacks, throws 2 TD passes in 31-7 win over Delaware

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave each quarterback two series to see what they could do.

From there, he began riding the hot hand of Staub, who threw one touchdown pass just before halftime and another right after the break. Salter did his part, too, by leading Colorado to a 10-0 lead. Lewis had the team on the move in the first drive of his college career but produced no points.

The QB breakdown shook out like this: Staub led the team on four drives, producing 21 points. Salter also got four drives, scoring on a 9-yard TD run, but went nearly two hours between his opening two series and taking the field again. The 17-year-old Lewis received three series, including one to close out the game.

The Buffaloes bounced back from a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech behind an offense that accumulated 398 total yards and a defense which forced two turnovers along with stopping Delaware twice on downs. The Buffaloes also blocked a punt.

Delaware entered as a 24 1/2-point underdog and was within 10-7 before Staub went to work. He found DeKalon Taylor for a 21-yard TD with 9 seconds left before halftime. Staub then found Sincere Brown for a 71-yard connection moments into the second half to make it 24-7.

Staub knows the offense inside and out after serving as a backup to Shedeur Sanders for the past two seasons. He was 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two scores. Salter was 13 of 16 for 102 yards, along with 25 yards rushing. Lewis went 2 of 4 for 8 yards.

Brown had four catches for 120 yards.

Nick Minicucci threw for 312 yards and a touchdown for Delaware. He also had an interception.

The Blue Hens jumped to the FBS level this season as they joined Conference USA. They beat rival Delaware State 35-17 to start the season.

Delaware: Coach Ryan Carty is 9-2 mark in non-conference games. Their other loss was at No. 5 Penn State in 2023.

Colorado: Deion Sanders may have a QB quandary after the play of Staub.

The Blue Hens host UConn next Saturday, while Colorado travels to Houston for its Big 12 Conference opener Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.