Ryne Sandberg dies at 65: All on his wife Margaret Koehnemann, and children

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has died aged 65. He spent most of his career with the Chicago Cubs playing second base, and later managed the Philadelphia Phillies. Ryne Sandberg dies at 65: All on wife Margaret, and children Justin and Lindsey (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File)(AP)

The Cubs and Major League Baseball announced that Sandberg died on Monday, July 18. "Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement on behalf of the Cubs and Sandberg's family. “His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career."

"He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father and grandfather," Ricketts added.

Ryne Sandberg’s wife and children

Sandberg married his high-school sweetheart, Cindy White, and they had two children, Justin and Lindsey. The couple went on to divorce in July 1995, and the same year, Sandberg married Margaret Koehnemann, who has three children from her former marriage – B. R., Adriane, and Steven.

Sandberg and Margaret resided in the Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, Illinois. In January 2024, Sandberg announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in a message where he mentioned his wife. He wrote, “Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends,” he wrote in the caption at the time.”

According to baltimoreweds.com, Justin is married to Ashley, who is the Coordinator of Television Development at The Kennedy/Marshall Company in Santa Monica, CA. Justin, on the other hand, is a doctor of physical therapy and is the head PT at the Balance Disorders Institute of Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. The couple tied the knot in November 2013.

Per the website, “Baseball has been such a huge part of Justin’s life, he grew up at the ballparks (his father is Hall of Famer and Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, and Justin went on to play Division One in college).”

According to Beauty London Studio, Lindsey played soccer at the University of North Carolina. She was also a member of the United States women's national soccer team.

Sandberg's 11 grandchildren are Joshua, Micah, Eli, Brooklyn, Owen, Nathan, Weston, Adalyn, Bode, Stella, and Roman.