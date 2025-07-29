Ryne 'Ryno' Sandberg dies at 65: What was his cancer type? All on health issues

Chicago Cubs legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Ryne Sandberg, passed away at the age of 65 from metastatic prostate cancer. Chicago Cubs legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Ryne Sandberg, passed away at the age of 65 from metastatic prostate cancer. Former Chicago Cubs player Ryne Sandberg walks to the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Cubs in Chicago on June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File)(AP)

His journey with the deadly disease was fairly recent, with the first announcement about it coming in January 2024. He revealed that he is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

In August 2024, much to the relief of his admirer, Sandberg announced that he was cancer-free. However, the relief was short-lived as Sandberg announced in December 2024 that prostate cancer had returned and as spread to other organs - a condition known as metastasis.

He had resumed treatment and fought the disease for nearly seven months before it finally took him on Monday, July 28, the Chicago Cubs announced.

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," Tom Ricketts, the executive chairman of the Chicago Cubs, said in a statement.

"His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather," it added.

The Washington native is survived by his second wife, Margaret, whom he married in August 1995, and their five children: Justin, Lindsey, Steven, BR, and Adriane.

He also had two children—Justin and Lindsey—with his first wife, Cindy White, to whom he was married from 1979 until their divorce in July 1995.