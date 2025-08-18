Scottie Scheffler wins BMW Championship: How much will stand-in caddie Michael Cromie earn?

Scottie Scheffler's stand-in caddie Michael Cromie celebrated with the golfer after the latter came back from four shots down to win the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland on Sunday. This was the first time Scheffler didn't have his usual caddie, Ted Scott, accompanying him at a major tournament. Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green with caddie Michael Cromie.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, that didn't prove to be a hurdle as Cromie supported the golfer through the rounds as he defeated Scotland's Bob MacIntyre in the final round. Now, as the winner's caddie, he is set to have a handsome payday. As per reports, Michael Cromie is set to win $360,000 for being Scheffler's caddie.

It was Scheffler's 18th career PGA Tour title. The win was even more iconic as it will go down as one of the greatest comebacks in sports. Notably, Scheffler was four shots behind but came back after MacIntyre crumbled in the first, second, and fifth holes of the final round.

Cromie, who usually accompanies golfer Chris Kirk, paired up with Scheffler after Ted Scott had to miss the tournament over a family matter. Cromie is well-experienced, having helped Kirk win the Sentry in 2024 as well as the 2023 Honda Classic.

Scottie Scheffler prize money

The BMW Championship in Maryland, which was this year's PGA Tour's second event, came with a $20 million prize money purse. As the winner, Scottie Scheffler will get $3.6 million. The runner-up, Robert MacIntyre, will get $2.16 million, while Maverick McNealy will earn $1.35 million for finishing third.