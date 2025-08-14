What happened to Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott? World No 1 shuts down ‘missing’ rumors

Scottie Scheffler's regular caddie, Ted Scott, has been missing for some time. Michael Cromie has filled in for Scott, partnering with the World No. 1 at the BMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club. On Thursday, Scheffler offered a rare update on his regular caddie's absence during a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship, quelling swirling rumors about the veteran’s status. Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott walk up the 18th hole before winning the 153rd Open Championship (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Scott, who has been Scheffler’s trusted partner since late 2021 and was instrumental in 17 PGA Tour wins, including two Masters titles, has been absent since the final round of the St Jude Championship on August 10 due to a family emergency.

Scheffler confirmed that Scott remains in Louisiana, tending to the matter.

“Ted’s where he needs to be right now, and I’ve been able to talk to him a few times. The family is in good spirits, everybody seems to be doing well.” He, however, did not get into specifics.

“I'm not going to answer anything like that. If that's why you came out here, you're not going to get much. I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be. I've been able to talk to him a few times. I'm not going to comment any further on anything going on with his family,” the World No. 1 added.

Where is Ted Scott?

The absence began when Scott left Memphis abruptly, replaced by Brad Payne for the St Jude finale, where Scheffler finished third. Michael Cromie, Chris Kirk’s caddie, stepped in for the BMW Championship, and Scheffler has adapted, though Scott’s return remains uncertain for the Tour Championship starting August 21 in Atlanta.

Rumors of a rift or health issues have circulated, but Scheffler’s update suggests a personal matter, possibly a family health crisis.