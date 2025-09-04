A daunting home-field advantage is regularly associated with the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks bid to restore home dominance as 49ers visit

That might be put to the test Sunday afternoon when the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in the teams' season opener.

The Seahawks finished 10-7 last season, missing the playoffs by one game under rookie head coach Mike Macdonald despite a 3-6 record at home including losses in six of their last seven home games.

"We have to win at home point blank, period," veteran Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed said. "We have to take care of home field. This is our sanctuary, this is where we play, and we have to use that to our advantage."

Even though he grew up in the state of Washington, wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he never felt comfortable as a visitor at Lumen Field.

"It's always been a challenge," said Kupp, who spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Seahawks as a free agent in the offseason. "You just knew it was going to be loud. And I am very excited to be on the other side of it now. I know it's something that we've talked about here and being able to defend our grass, defend our spot, and make it something that carries that weight that's always been in Lumen. I think that's something that the guys here have taken into account it's important to us."

Kupp isn't the only newcomer on the Seahawks' offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold was signed in the offseason after Geno Smith was traded to Las Vegas. Seattle also bid farewell to longtime receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett .

The 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl after the 2023 season, look to bounce back after going 6-11 and finishing in the division cellar.

San Francisco's top offensive players running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy enter the season healthy but wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk isn't back in the fold. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers have brought back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and gotten younger, taking defensive end Mykel Williams with their first-round pick.

"The energy is different, just the youth," 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. "The energy on the field and off the field. It's kind of refreshing. They're all coming along and getting better."

The game will also feature a chess match between 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, an offensive mastermind, and the Seahawks' Macdonald, who is known for his defensive work.

"Play calling is play calling," Shanahan said. "To me, it's how he runs his whole scheme. They have the threat of everything. It's a sound defense in how it starts out. Really hard to get big plays on. When you say that, it usually sounds real conservative, which it is in those areas, but he also knows how to put pressure on you. Does a good job calling his blitzes, he times them out right, does good ones to stop the run, good ones to stop the pass, and he has a Rolodex of coverages, so it's always hard to get a bead."

Two 49ers defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and wide receiver Jordan Watkins missed practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings , running back Jordan James and right guard Dominick Puni were limited.

Seahawks wide receivers Jake Bobo , Cody White and Dareke Young and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu were limited participants.

