Serena Williams' ex-coach urges Aryna Sabalenka to get past mental barrier: ‘Pressure will be big’

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Amanda Anisimova in the upcoming women's singles 2025 US Open final, on Sunday in New York. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula in her semifinal fixture, and Anisimova beat Naomi Osaka, setting up a rematch of their 2025 Wimbledon semifinal, where the World No. 9 won in three sets. Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula.(Getty Images via AFP)

In terms of head-to-head, Anisimova leads 6-3 against Sabalenka. Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou feels that there be immense pressure on the World No. 1 in the upcoming title clash.

"Pressure will be big. There is more on the line than just a Grand Slam title. For Aryna (Sabalenka), it's a very, very important match because she's lost in the final of the Australian Open against Madison Keys. She lost in the final of Roland Garros against Coco (Gauff)," he said, in a post on Instagram.

"But mentally, the way she processed during the final cost her the final two times. So it's a great occasion for her to break that problem and sort it out. If she does, I think it's going to help her tremendously in the next seasons and probably she will be able to win many more majors. If the same scenario happens again, it's going to hurt her really bad," he added.

Until her semifinal, Sabalenka had yet to drop a set, defeating Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova, Leylah Fernandez and Cristina Bucsa, and then lost one to Jessica Pegula. Meanwhile, Anisimova has hit the most winners (177) in the women's singles in enw York, and also has the second-most aces (35). She has also converted the third-most break points (29).

She is also the fifth American to reach the singles final at consecutive Slams since 2000, joining Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and the Williams sisters.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sabalenka said, "I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots because I feel like in that match, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors, and I gave her a lot of opportunities."

"And, of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn’t use them. And I felt like the key for me [is] going to be just go there, of course, like, obviously fight, but also trust my decisions and. And go after my shots," she added.