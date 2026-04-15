Sherrone Moore accuser Paige Shiver expresses disgust over his sentencing, ‘Does not reflect the seriousness’

Sherrone Moore, the former University of Michigan's former head football coach, received an 18-month probation sentence on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of a criminal case linked to a scandal involving an extramarital affair that resulted in the loss of his prestigious position.

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football coach, received 18 months probation for stalking and breaking into his ex-assistant's home.(X/@JonnyRoot_, X/@Loxxip)

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Moore, 40, was taken into custody on December 10, 2025, and faced charges of stalking, home invasion, and breaking and entering.

Earlier that same day, he was dismissed from the university due to an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

Prosecutors claimed that Moore sent numerous text messages and ultimately appeared at the residence of Paige Shiver, his former assistant, where he threatened both her and himself with butterknives. Moore is married, and his wife, Kelli, was present in court during his sentencing, as reported by the Detroit News.

“Today's sentence does not reflect the seriousness of Moore's unlawful entry and aggressive attack on Ms. Shiver on December 10th,” Shiver's attorneys, Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, stated to PEOPLE.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Jason Thomas Nichols: Chilling new details out as Fairfield home invasion suspect appears in court Paige Shiver speaks out over sweetheart sentence that let Sherrone Moore dodge jail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jason Thomas Nichols: Chilling new details out as Fairfield home invasion suspect appears in court Paige Shiver speaks out over sweetheart sentence that let Sherrone Moore dodge jail {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Paige Shiver, 32, voiced her outrage regarding Moore receiving only 18 months of probation — even though he was originally facing a maximum of five years in prison for forcibly entering the home of his assistant-turned-lover shortly after she concluded their relationship late last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paige Shiver, 32, voiced her outrage regarding Moore receiving only 18 months of probation — even though he was originally facing a maximum of five years in prison for forcibly entering the home of his assistant-turned-lover shortly after she concluded their relationship late last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life,” Shiver stated following her former partner's sentencing hearing on Tuesday, as per NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life,” Shiver stated following her former partner's sentencing hearing on Tuesday, as per NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Today’s sentence does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case,” she added.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson warns Moore

Initially, Moore faced felony charges related to home invasion and stalking.

Last month, he accepted a plea deal that permitted him to avoid trial and enter a no contest plea to two misdemeanor charges, which included the malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and one count of trespassing.

During the sentencing, Judge J. Cedric Simpson of Washtenaw County stated that jail time was not necessary but cautioned Moore that "all bets are off" should he breach his probation.

Although probation was ordered, the judge emphasized that he did not wish for the sentence to undermine the experiences endured by Shiver.

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“I would let Ms Shiver know that this court is not by any means lessening the impact of those events,” the judge stated.

“Frankly, Mr Moore, you had no right to do what you did. I know that she was placed in fear. It was a traumatic experience that day for you. It was certainly a traumatic experience for her. But you had no right to spread your pain to her," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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