Paige Shiver's lawyer makes shocking allegation against Sherrone Moore; ‘had history of…’

Shocking allegations have been made against Sherrone Moore, who was fired from his job as Michigan Wolverines head coach for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. The woman's lawyer has now alleged that the 39-year-old had a ‘long history of domestic violence’. Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job.(Getty Images via AFP)

Moore was detained soon after he lost his job when he went to the house registered to Paige Shiver, who served as his executive assistant when he was the HC. New York Post identified the woman with whom Moore had an affair as Shiver and noted that he had broken into her house soon after she reported their secret tryst to the college, resulting in him losing his job.

Shiver's lawyer, Heidi Sharp, made the claims about Moore, who's father to three kids. She reportedly made the claims when calling 911 on behalf of her client. Sharp alleged that her client phoned her as soon as Moore allegedly broke in and started threatening to kill himself after he was fired.

What did Shiver's lawyer say about Sherrone Moore

Sharp reportedly told dispatchers “Moore had a long history of domestic violence against” against the alleged victim, and added “that he was very dangerous.”

Notably, the court records reportedly don't provide any additional details about prior domestic violence allegations. Moore and the alleged victim had an affair for a number of years before she called it quits, the court was reportedly told. He then bombarded his ex-mistress with calls and texts for two days, as per the report.

Ultimately, she chose to tell the school about the alleged affair. Sometime after he was let go from the job, Moore stormed into the woman's apartment, and grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors, threatening to take his life, as per the report.

“I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You’ve ruined my life,” he allegedly screamed. Shiver's attorney further told investigators that the alleged victim had only returned home briefly to get some belongings as she'd planned on leaving Ann Arbor. Moore stands charged with three crimes, including stalking and felony home invasion.