Alleged photo of Sherrone Moore with wife Kelli viral after Paige Shiver row; former Michigan coach slammed for 'PR 101'

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:53 pm IST
Sherrone Moore and wife Kelli were reportedly seen together after the cheating scandal.(X/@Billy_Ray_IN)
Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job over an ‘inappropriate relationship’, and a report indicated Paige Shiver's involvement. 

An alleged photo of Sherrone Moore and wife Kelli has gone viral amid his cheating scandal. The photo was shared by Robert Littal of BlackSportsOnline (BSO). Littal claimed Kelli was seen supporting Moore after the affair. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.

Moore was fired from his job as the Michigan Wolverines head coach over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with his staffer. While the staffer has not been publicly identified, a New York Post report indicated that Paige Shiver, executive assistant to the head coach at Michigan, was involved. Shiver herself has not publicly commented on the matter.

Also Read | Who is Sherrone Moore's wife, Kelli? What to know about ex-Wolverines HC's family and kids

The alleged photo, shared on X, shows Moore in a cap and a jacket, holding what looks to be a baby stroller. He has one hand in his pocket, and wife Kelli can be seen a little ways behind. She's seen in a green beanie, wearing a jacket with a file in her hands. The alleged photo shows the couple pictured together for the first time since news of Moore's firing and subsequent detention broke.

Reactions to Sherrone Moore photo

Not many took kindly to Kelli and Sherrone Moore's alleged photo together. “I see he is pushing the PR force field. See he loves his family,” one person commented.

Another said it was “PR 101.” However, some others had kinder words for Moore. “Hope they can work it out. He just need to ask for forgiveness,” one person remarked. “If that’s her choice. Let her make that choice. She’s also thinking of two little kids as well. And Sherrone could be a damn good father,” another remarked.

An alleged video of the two was also shared online, where Kelli and Sherrone can be seen talking to each other.

Moore and Kelli have three daughters together. Moore was detained and held in the Washtenaw County Jail after allegedly breaking and entering a woman's house following his firing. The NY Post report noted that this house belonged to Shiver. Moore is now out on a $25,000 bail bond, and has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

    Shuvrajit Das Biswas

    Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.

