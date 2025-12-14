Sherrone Moore got pizza named after Paige Shiver? Michigan eatery's menu viral amid cheating scandal

Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver had menu items named after them at the The Brown Jug eatery in Ann Arbor.(X/@NickIowahawks) Sherrone Moore was fired from the Michigan Wolverines head coach job over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ and a report has indicated Paige Shiver's involvement. Sherrone Moore was fired from the Michigan Wolverines head coach job on December 10, over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. While authorities have not identified the person, a New York Post report indicated it to be Paige Shiver, Moore's executive assistant.

Shiver is yet to comment on the matter, but amid the speculation, the menu of a Michigan eatery has gone viral because it features dishes named after Moore and Shiver. The Brown Jug eatery in Ann Arbor offers a Sherrone Moore’s Sampler Basket, which has jalapeno poppers, chicken tenders, onion rings, and cheese sticks with a choice of two sauces. They also offer a Paige Shiver's cauliflower gluten free pizza, which comes in a 12 inch option.

While the dish named after Moore costs $13, the one named after Shiver costs $12.

Did Sherrone Moore get pizza named after Paige Shiver?

Michigan-based sports podcaster Justin Spirro first reported on The Brown Jug's menu, which featured items named after Moore and Spirro. He also alleged that Moore helped arrange the naming of the pizza after Shiver.

“I’m told Sherrone Moore helped arrange the naming of this menu item in honor of his mistress. As of now, you can still order Paige Shiver’s Cauliflower Pizza,” Spiro wrote on X.

The New York Post noted that the pizza named after Shiver is one of the only items on the menu not to be named after a famous athlete or coach from Michigan university. The publication added that the eatery is not likely to keep on their names on the menu for too long, now that the scandal has broken.

However, there was no other corroborating confirmation on whether Moore had the pizza named after Shiver.

Reactions to Paige Shiver pizza on menu

Several social media users reacted to the news of a pizza named after Paige Shiver. “I cannot believe Paige Shivers has a pizza named after her at the Brown Jug,” one person commented.

Another remarked, “Missed opportunity to call it the 'Paige Shiver Side Pizza'.”

However, the item now seems to have been removed, with one person remarking “Can confirm the Paige Shivers Pizza is no longer available to order.”

Screenshot of The Brown Jug menu.(The Brown Jug)

The item has now been renamed as ‘Will Johson's' pizza, a typo of Will Johnson's name. Johnson now plays for Arizona Cardinals, and was with the Wolverines when in college. Spiro quipped, “They changed it so fast, they spelled Will Johnson’s name wrong.”