Sherrone Moore row: OnlyFans model Mia Sorety spills beans on alleged proposal; 'offered season tickets for...'

Mia Sorety spoke about an alleged proposal from Sherrone Moore that came after Michigan won the National Championship in 2024.(X/@miasorety, @PaulLund74 ) Sherrone Moore was fired from his job as Michigan head coach over an ‘inappropriate relationship’, after which OnlyFans model Mia Sorety made shocking claims. Sherrone Moore was fired from his job as Michigan Wolverines head coach on December 10, following an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. He was then detained after breaking and entering a woman's house in Ann Arbor, Michigan. While the staffer or the victim has not been identified by authorities, a New York Post report indicated that Moore's executive assistant Paige Shiver was involved.

Now, amid the row surrounding Moore, OnlyFans model Mia Sorety has made shocking claims. She detailed an alleged proposal from the former Michigan HC that came after the 2024 National Championship. Notably, this is not the first time Sorety has spoken about Moore. When the news of the scandal broke, Sorety reportedly had spoken about how Moore would message her, and recently also said on X that he'd contacted her immediately after his release from Washtenaw County Jail.

Mia Sorety's shocking claims about Sherrone Moore's proposal

Sorety has built upon the explosive claim that Moore messaged her during the halftime of the Ohio State game in November, which Michigan lost.

Speaking to Outkick, she detailed her level of interaction with the father of three, including the allegedly indecent proposal made to her. As per Sorety after the Wolverines won the National Championship with Jim Harbaugh, she found herself at a Houston hotel as per Moore's request.

“I was also in the hotel after the championship game for after game fun (nothing sexual) per his request in houston as im now living in Houston,” she told the publication, adding, “[Sherrone] was offering me and 2 other onlyfans girls season tickets in exchange for a 4 sum hotel fun.”

The publication reported that Sorety was referring to a foursome, when detailing Moore's alleged proposal. She also claimed that she declined this, but added that the former Michigan HC had taken the opportunity to vent to her ‘about his wife and side chick drama.’

Moore's attorney and the University of Michigan have not yet responded to these allegations.

Elsewhere, Sorety claimed that Moore texted her numerous times during games. As per the model, Moore had messaged her ‘before during and after the game’ against Purdue on November 1. He also allegedly messaged her during the halftime of the Oklahoma game and the Michigan state game.

Moore is out on a $25,000 bail and faces charges including third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering.