Shohei Ohtani's no-hit start, 50th HR aren't enough for Dodgers vs. Phils

Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler homered in a six-run sixth inning for the Phillies , who won despite Ohtani beginning the game with five hitless innings on the mound before adding his 50th home run of the season at the plate.

Cristopher Sanchez gave up four runs on seven hits over seven innings to give time for the Phillies to rally, one day after they clinched their second consecutive NL East title. Tanner Banks pitched two-thirds of an inning to earn the win, and Jhoan Duran tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 31st save of the year, his 15th with Philadelphia.

Philadelphia won for the 15th time in its past 19 games and remained 1 1/2 games behind the NL-best Milwaukee Brewers with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Ohtani struck out five and walked on the mound for the Dodgers .

Ohtani went deep in the eighth inning to become the sixth player all time with consecutive seasons of at least 50 home runs. He joined Alex Rodriguez , Sammy Sosa , Ken Griffey Jr. , Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth .

Ohtani's homer and a sacrifice fly from Alex Call tied the game 6-6 in the eighth.

Call and Enrique Hernandez hit home runs as Los Angeles failed to increase its NL West lead over the San Diego Padres for the second consecutive day. Los Angeles has a two-game advantage in the division. Blake Treinen gave up three runs in the ninth.

The Dodgers' bullpen yielded all nine Philadelphia runs.

Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Call hit a solo home run and Hernandez added a two-run shot, his first long ball since June 29. Hernandez added a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

Ohtani, who remains on a limited workload as a pitcher, was replaced by left- hander Justin Wrobleski in the sixth.

Marchan's one-out single off Wrobleski was the Phillies' first hit of the game, with two more singles loading the bases before Harper delivered a two- run double. Marsh followed with a three-run home run for a 5-4 lead. Kepler capped off the inning with a home run against Edgardo Henriquez.

