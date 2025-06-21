Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 5 Indian batters with most centuries in WTC history

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal's centuries helped India post a mammoth 471-run total in the first innings of the first Test vs England. In response, Ben Duckett (62) and Ollie Pope led England's fightback. The latter got to his ton in 129 balls, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark at the loss of three wickets. India's captain Shubman Gill scored a century in the first Test vs England (AP)

While Gill, Pant, and Jaswal showed top form in the first Test, the three are not India's most successful batters in the World Test Championship cycle (in terms of hundreds). Here’s a look at the five Indian batters who have scored the most centuries in WTC history.

Rohit Sharma – 9 Centuries

Rohit Sharma, India’s former Test captain, tops the list with nine WTC centuries. His powerful and consistent batting has anchored India’s top order, delivering standout performances against formidable opponents like England and Australia, both at home and overseas.

Shubman Gill – 6 Centuries

Shubman Gill, now India’s Test captain, has emerged as a cornerstone with six centuries. His adaptability shines in challenging conditions, notably scoring a century in his debut as skipper against England at Headingley.

Virat Kohli – 5 Centuries

Virat Kohli, who retired from Tests, left a lasting mark with five WTC centuries. His middle-order stability and clutch performances on overseas tours, including Australia and South Africa, were pivotal to India’s victories.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 5 Centuries

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive approach has yielded five centuries, with his latest against England at Headingley highlighting his maturity. As an opener, his fearless style and run-hunger position him as a key player for India’s future.

Rishabh Pant – 4 Centuries

Rishabh Pant’s four centuries have often turned matches, with his bold batting rescuing India in critical moments. His recent century in Leeds against England, alongside impactful knocks in South Africa and Australia, underscores his match-winning flair.