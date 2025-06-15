MyKayla Skinner's fans call Simone Biles 'bully,' extend support to Riley Gaines

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner has slammed her former teammate Simone Biles for her war of words with former swimmer Riley Gaines regarding transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. Skinner claimed that she was "belittled, dismissed, and ostracized behind the scenes" by Biles throughout her career, in a statement to One America News. Skinner has been praised by many on social media for coming out in support of Gaines. This comes after Biles publicly issued an apology over her remarks against Gaines, which the former swimmer accepted. MyKayla Skinner's fans are calling gymnast Simone Biles a "bully."(AFP)

Simone Biles vs Riley Gaines

Recently, a war of words erupted between the two stars after Gaines attacked the Minnesota's Champlin Park softball team for reportedly including a 17-year-old trans player into the side. Taking note of it, Biles called Gaines “sick” and a “sore loser.”

The feud further escalated after the 11-time Olympic medalist told Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Later on, Biles apologized for her remarks, noting that “competitive equity & inclusivity” were an essential part of sports.

In reply, the former swimmer accepted the apology and called Simone Biles “the greatest female gymnast of all time”.

MyKayla Skinner reacts to the controversy

Skinner shared a statement with One America News, attacking Biles for her remarks. The gymnast lauded Gaines for "having the courage to speak up."

She said, "Throughout my own career, I endured being belittled, dismissed, and ostracized behind the scenes by Simone. The pressure to stay silent was immense." Further, she alleged that she kept quiet on the matter out of respect for the sport and her teammates.

Fans support MyKayla Skinner

Several of Skinner's fans have come out in her support on social media.

"Thank you, Mykayla. You are a true role model for little girls with gymnastics aspirations," one person wrote on X.

Another one added, "Well said Kayla."

Some accounts even asserted that Biles was a "bully".

Notably, Skinner and Biles were teammates during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FAQs

1. What did MyKayla Skinner say to Simone Biles?

In a statement, Skinner alleged that she was "belittled, dismissed, and ostracized behind the scenes" by Biles throughout her career.

2. What does MyKayla Skinner do now?

She has now retired from competitive gymnastics, but does take part in the sport as a commentator.

3. Which gymnast unfollowed MyKayla Skinner?

Earlier, it was reported that Simone Biles and Suni Lee unfollowed MyKayla Skinner on social media over her controversial statement against the US Olympic gymnastics team.