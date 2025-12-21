Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson and more: Who’s performing at NFL Christmas halftime shows?

A Netflix announcement video, narrated by funk legend George Clinton, sets the stage for the live musical events.(Reuters/ X) Netflix announced that Snoop Dogg will headline the NFL Christmas Day halftime show, featuring performances from Kelly Clarkson and special guests. The NFL is bringing a star-studded lineup of halftime performances during its 2025 Christmas Day games. Fans can expect shows featuring Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, and several special guests.

Netflix confirmed the details of Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, which will air during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup. In a statement, Snoop said, “NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag”.

USA Today reported that Emmy- and Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson will open Netflix’s live Christmas broadcast with a performance of “Underneath the Tree.”

Additional performers

Netflix revealed that Snoop Dogg will be joined by:

Lainey Wilson, Grammy-winning country artist and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the voices behind Netflix’s hit film KPOP Demon Hunters, which set records for the longest run in the Netflix Top 10

Additional surprise guests, to be revealed live on Christmas Day

Snoop teased the surprises, saying, “You’ll have to wait until Christmas to see who else joins Uncle Snoop. But trust – it’s gonna be a holiday to remember.”

A Netflix announcement video, narrated by funk legend George Clinton, sets the stage for the live musical events.

Snoop Dogg’s NFL experience

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to NFL halftime stages.

He performed at Super Bowl 56, sharing the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, per USA Today.

NFL Christmas Gameday schedule

According to Netflix, the 2025 NFL Christmas Day lineup includes:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Date: Thursday, Dec. 25 Time: 1 pm.= ET Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland Streaming: Netflix, NFL+

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Date: Thursday, Dec. 25 Time: 4:30 pm ET Location: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota Streaming: Netflix, NFL+ Featuring: Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party



Pregame coverage begins at 11 am ET.

EverWonder Studio is executive producing NFL Christmas Gameday, and Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing Snoop’s halftime show.