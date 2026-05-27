Sophie Cunningham says Indiana Fever need this one fix to become unstoppable

The Indiana Fever have won four of their six games and are on a three-game winning streak. Veteran guard Sophie Cunningham believes the team has the talent to become one of the strongest in the WNBA — if they improve in one key area.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Sophie Cunningham leading Fever this season

Sophie Cunningham believes the Indiana Fever have the talent to dominate the WNBA.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Fever have attracted major attention this season because of their talented squad led by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and guard Sophie Cunningham. Indiana has shown flashes of dominance during the early part of the campaign, but Cunningham said that consistency remains a key factor for success.

Speaking about the team’s performances on "Show Me Something", Cunningham stressed that defensive discipline and limiting mistakes will decide how far the Fever can go this season. She explained that the group already has enough talent to compete with any side in the league.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’ Veteran guard stresses importance of avoiding small mistakes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’ Veteran guard stresses importance of avoiding small mistakes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When it comes to our defense, I think that is an area that we have great potential in, but we have to want to be a great defensive team,” Cunningham said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When it comes to our defense, I think that is an area that we have great potential in, but we have to want to be a great defensive team,” Cunningham said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If four people are doing it and that one person isn’t, it’s going to mess up our schemes every single time. And so it’s just like making sure everyone’s looking themselves in the mirror,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If four people are doing it and that one person isn’t, it’s going to mess up our schemes every single time. And so it’s just like making sure everyone’s looking themselves in the mirror,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she also said that the Fever still need to improve in “the little things” if they want to reach another level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she also said that the Fever still need to improve in “the little things” if they want to reach another level. {{/usCountry}}

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Cunningham's journey with the Fevers

The veteran guard has become one of the important voices inside the Fever since arriving from the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the 2025 season. Cunningham re-signed with Indiana earlier this year after becoming a key contributor both on and off the court.

Indiana’s fast pace has already caused problems for opponents, especially with Clark’s playmaking ability and Boston’s inside presence. Cunningham believes the team’s energy and chemistry are growing stronger with every game, but she warned that small lapses can still hurt them against top opponents.

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Stephanie White’s squad building momentum with growing chemistry

The Fever are trying to build on last season’s progress under head coach Stephanie White. The franchise has continued to strengthen its roster around its young core while also adding experienced players capable of guiding the team during pressure moments.

Cunningham’s comments come at a time when expectations around Indiana continue to rise. Fans and analysts have increasingly viewed the Fever as one of the teams capable of making a serious playoff push this season.

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Despite the excitement, Cunningham’s message was simple: talent alone is not enough. According to her, improving execution, avoiding careless errors and maintaining defensive focus are the factors that can transform the Fever from an exciting team into a truly dominant team.

By Roshan Ton

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