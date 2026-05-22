Caitlin Clark makes major off-court move amid uncertainty around back injury

She announced the news through her X account, where she unveiled the cover art for her upcoming children’s picture book titled “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams.”

This time, however, the Indiana Fever star appears to be venturing into an entirely different industry, as she has decided to try her professional hand at writing. The 22-year-old guard has written a picture book that is set to hit stores in November this year.

Caitlin Clark has long dominated headlines because of her presence on the basketball court, but the level of fan interest surrounding her is so intense that even the slightest developments in her off-court life rarely go unnoticed.

Her X post read, “BIG NEWS! I wrote a picture book🥹Illustrated by @adriillustration Available wherever books are sold on November 3rd, 2026! Pre-order your copy at https://bit.ly/EXTRAordinary-cc”.

Caitlin Clark’s childhood inspiration behind her new book The hardcover edition is priced at $19.99, while the pricing details for the e-book and audiobook versions are yet to be announced. The book draws inspiration from a motivational message that Clark had displayed above the mirror in her childhood bedroom.

The message reflects the belief that consistent small efforts can eventually produce extraordinary achievements. Written with rhyming verses, the book aims to encourage young readers and highlight the importance of perseverance and determination, reported Athlon Sports.

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Speaking earlier in April, the Fever no.22 shared a heartfelt message about the inspiration behind her book and the people who have supported her journey.

“I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary,” she said, likely referring to the young fans who look up to her for inspiration and continue cheering her on throughout her career.

Clark’s availability under spotlight amid back injury The announcement comes amid considerable uncertainty surrounding Clarke's fitness and availability after he was unexpectedly ruled out of Wednesday's match against Portland Fire just minutes before tip-off.

Fever coach Stephanie White later explained that the decision to sideline Clark was due to the back soreness she had been dealing with. The Fever were likely taking a cautious approach and did not want to risk Clark’s fitness in a way that could create bigger problems in the long run.

Also read: Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’

Later on Thursday, a positive update also emerged as Caitlin Clark was listed as probable for the Indiana Fever’s Friday matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will certainly be hoping to see the No. 22 back on the court.