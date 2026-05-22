Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever shares positive update for Golden State Valkyries game amid back issues

“Fever listing Caitlin Clark (back) as probable for Friday's game v Valkyries. It's the final game of a four-game homestand. They did not hold practice today,” his X post read.

Despite the late setback, a positive update has reportedly emerged from Fever camp regarding her availability for the next game. According to reporter Scott Agnes, the Fever have added the 24-year-old star player to their list of probable for Friday's match against the Valkyries.

Caitlin Clark was unexpectedly ruled out of the Indiana Fever’s Wednesday matchup against the Portland Fire after her status shifted from available to out roughly 100 minutes before tip-off.

She did not play in Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire even though her name was absent from Tuesday’s injury report released a day earlier. The Fever guard missed Tuesday’s full team practice, as head coach Stephanie White explained pregame that she focused on recovery treatment and a solo workout session instead.

Clark was seen at practice during the media-access period but did not join the warmups or early drills with teammates, as per Indy Star. White added that the decision to rule her out was not finalized until around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Also read: Caitlin Clark’s ‘Sonic’ Nike Kobe 5 shines as she drops 21 points in Fever win over Storm

Nevertheless, Fever managed a comfortable victory with Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell taking the charge in absence of the Fever no.22.

Head coach explains decision to sit Caitlin Clark After the game, the head coach addressed questions about Clark’s condition and said, “Her back is sore. Anything more detailed than that, that’s the training staff.” She has been managing back discomfort since the start of the season.

She has regularly used a heat therapy pad on the bench to keep her back loose and has occasionally headed back to the tunnel during games for adjustments. After the May 9 season opener, she explained that her back tends to “get out of line pretty quickly,” and those in-game adjustments help her manage the issue.

Also read: WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'

The decision to hold Caitlin Clark out of the previous game may also have been part of a cautious approach, with the Indiana Fever unwilling to take even the slightest risk given that injuries sidelined her for a significant stretch last season.

But with the Fever listing Caitlin Clark as probable for the matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, fans will be hopeful of seeing the No. 22 back on the court, a return that would provide a major boost to the roster.