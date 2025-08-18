Sophie Cunningham injury: Will Fever's star play next game? Stephanie White says, 'The way she fell...'

Indiana Fever is down another star as Sophie Cunningham picked up an injury in today's game against the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham got hurt when a Sun player seemingly landed on her leg. Sophie Cunningham was seen clutching her knee, before Fever staff came to her aid, and eventually she walked off. (Getty Images via AFP)

She was seen clutching her knee, before Fever staff came to her aid, and eventually Cunningham walked off. The team also announced she wouldn't be returning to see the game through.

With Caitlin Clark out of action and two point guards out for the season , one might be wondering when Cunningham will return, and whether it will be in time for her next game against Minnesota Lynx. Here's what to know about the WNBA player's return.

Sophie Cunningham injury news and healing time

Cunningham appears to have hurt her right knee, though the extent of the damage is not yet known. Fevers Coach Stephanie White reacted to the terrible injury and offered her perspective on how it unfolded on Sunday. However, she was not able to give an update on her condition.

“Especially the way that she fell and how she was holding herself and how much pain she was in, at the time it’s like, ‘crap,’” said White.

“And then you go down there, you see her and it’s like OK, I just want her to calm down and be able to regroup, and then it turns to problem solving, right?

"How do we put ourselves in a position to win? I think that’s maybe how I survive is going straight to problem solving. But this group, they’re special and I’m thankful for them.”

Will Sophie Cunningham play the next game?

Fever next play the Minnesota Lynx on August 23. That's less than a week's time for the next game. While Cunningham could very well be back in the thick of things if doctors give her a clean chit, a five-day margin is a little close to call when it comes to injuries.

Meanwhile, Fever won today's game with Kelsey Mitchell putting up a fantastic performance. Sophie, injured, congratulated the player on an X post.

Cunningham's injury, however, has riled her elder sister, Lindsey, who commented on X, “@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you.” Others have also posted “prayers up” for Cunningham in the wake of the basketball player's injury.